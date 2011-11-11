BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
APPLIED CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.50 11.87 21.27 (-3.1 pct) (-14.9 pct) (-14.0%) Operating loss 114 mln prft 34 mln prft 100 mln (-66.0%) Recurring loss 37 mln prft 69 mln prft 130 mln
(-66.0%) Net
loss 2 mln prft 63 mln prft 90 mln
(-56.9%)
EPS loss Y1.60 prft Y47.15 prft Y66.61 Annual div
Y60.00 Y80.00 -Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y50.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Applied Co Ltd is a retailer of personal computers and audiovisual equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3020.TK1.
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest