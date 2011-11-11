BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
CDS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
4.92 4.17 7.06
(+17.9 pct) (+3.6 pct) Operating 594 mln 126 mln 817 mln
(+369.4 pct) Recurring 598 mln 169 mln 806 mln
(+253.8 pct) (+189.9 pct) Net prft 355 mln loss 10 mln prft 446 mln EPS prft Y11,279.67 loss Y350.26 prft Y14,102.36
NOTE - Cds Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2169.TK1.
