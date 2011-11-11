Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NAKANO CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 110.00 115.00 Operating 400 mln 1.30 Recurring 300 mln 1.20 Net loss 500 mln prft 800 mln

NOTE - Nakano Corp is a contractor specialising in private-sector general construction. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1827.TK1.