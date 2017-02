Nov 11 (Reuters) -

GOLF DO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.01 1.83 4.15 (+9.5 pct) (+6.1%) Operating prft 74 mln loss 20 mln prft 100 mln

Recurring prft 73 mln loss 21 mln prft 90 mln Net prft 61 mln loss 54 mln prft 80 mln EPS prft Y4,973.46 loss Y4,428.13 prft Y6,465.17 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Golf Do Co Ltd is engaged in the purchase and sale of previously owned golf clubs and other golf items.

