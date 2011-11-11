Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TEAR CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 7.83 7.64 8.62
4.30 (+2.4 pct) (+22.9 pct)
(+10.1%) (+5.2%)
Operating 735 mln 770 mln 779 mln
442 mln
(-4.6 pct) (+45.0 pct) (+6.0%)
(+5.0%)
Recurring 661 mln 703 mln 700 mln
402 mln
(-6.0 pct) (+50.6 pct) (+5.8%)
(+4.4%)
Net 354 mln 404 mln 400 mln
229 mln
(-12.5 pct) (+46.3 pct) (+13.0%)
(+17.6%)
EPS Y155.46 Y177.67 Y175.59
Y100.91
Shares 2 mln 2 mln
Annual div Y30.00 Y30.00
Y30.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00
NOTE - Tear Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
