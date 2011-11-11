Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TEAR CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 7.83 7.64 8.62

4.30 (+2.4 pct) (+22.9 pct)

(+10.1%) (+5.2%) Operating 735 mln 770 mln 779 mln

442 mln

(-4.6 pct) (+45.0 pct) (+6.0%)

(+5.0%) Recurring 661 mln 703 mln 700 mln

402 mln

(-6.0 pct) (+50.6 pct) (+5.8%)

(+4.4%) Net 354 mln 404 mln 400 mln

229 mln

(-12.5 pct) (+46.3 pct) (+13.0%)

(+17.6%) EPS Y155.46 Y177.67 Y175.59

Y100.91 Shares 2 mln 2 mln

Annual div Y30.00 Y30.00

Y30.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00

NOTE - Tear Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2485.TK1.