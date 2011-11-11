Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SOLCOM CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

29.06 28.47 38.00

(+2.1 pct) (-5.0 pct) Operating prft 243 mln loss 204 mln prft 170 mln Recurring 460 mln 33 mln 480 mln Net 187 mln 18 mln 250 mln

(+939.1 pct) EPS Y6.91 Y0.66 Y9.21

NOTE - Solcom Co Ltd is a telephone installation engineering firm.

