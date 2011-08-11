Aug 11 (Reuters) -

MATSUO ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.43 1.78 3.10 7.00 (-19.9 pct) (+11.6 pct) Operating loss 119 mln prft 58 mln loss 100 mln prft 100 mln Recurring loss 107 mln prft 75 mln loss 87 mln prft 110 mln Net loss 110 mln prft 15 mln loss 90 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y4.30 prft Y0.59 loss Y3.50

prft Y3.88

NOTE - Matsuo Electric Co Ltd is a major maker of capacitors.

