Nov 11 (Reuters) -

THK CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 103.21 92.12 190.00 (+12.0 pct) (+94.3 pct) (-0.3%) Operating 12.46 9.57 18.50

(+30.3 pct) (-15.3%) Recurring 9.45 8.76 15.00 (+8.0 pct) (-30.7%) Net

6.11 5.71 9.50

(+7.1 pct) (-31.9%) EPS Y47.52 Y44.37 Y73.87 Annual div

Y18.00 Y16.00 -Q2 div Y9.00 Y8.00

-Q4 div Y8.00

Y9.00

NOTE - THK Co Ltd is a big parts maker with a major share in linear motion guides.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6481.TK1.