Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MG HOME CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.38 2.43 3.80 (-43.2 pct) (-6.5 pct) (-16.2%) Operating loss 76 mln prft 57 mln prft 120 mln

(+1.9%) Recurring loss 98 mln prft 17 mln prft 30 mln

(+39.3%) Net

loss 110 mln prft 17 mln prft 30 mln

(-13.3%)

EPS loss Y6,273.55 prft Y1,016.05 prft Y1,704.55 Shares 18,276 18,276 Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - MG Home Co Ltd is a regional condominium developer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

