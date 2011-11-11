Nov 11 (Reuters) -
MG HOME CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.38
2.43 3.80
(-43.2 pct) (-6.5 pct) (-16.2%)
Operating loss 76 mln prft 57 mln prft 120 mln
(+1.9%) Recurring loss 98 mln prft
17 mln prft 30 mln
(+39.3%) Net
loss 110 mln prft 17 mln prft 30 mln
(-13.3%)
EPS loss Y6,273.55 prft Y1,016.05 prft
Y1,704.55 Shares 18,276
18,276 Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - MG Home Co Ltd is a regional condominium developer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8891.TK1.