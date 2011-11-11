Nov 11 (Reuters) -
COSMO BIO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
5.27 4.89 7.53
(+7.8 pct) (+22.9 pct)
Operating 730 mln 584 mln 765 mln
(+25.0 pct) (+52.5 pct)
Recurring 700 mln 543 mln 783 mln
(+29.0 pct) (+40.8 pct)
Net 396 mln 333 mln 433 mln
(+18.8 pct) (+38.9 pct)
EPS Y6,588.11 Y5,520.85 Y7,170.68
NOTE - Cosmo Bio Co Ltd is involved in export, import and
sales of research reagents and instruments.
