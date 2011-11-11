Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SANKI ENGINEERING CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 155.00 165.00 Operating 2.50 3.50 Recurring 2.70 3.70 Net 1.40 2.00 NOTE - Sanki Engineering Co Ltd is a major building systems installation firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1961.TK1.