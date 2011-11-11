Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SONOCOM CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.18 1.30 2.00 (-9.8 pct) (+19.5 pct) (-20.5%) Operating prft 33 mln prft 72 mln loss 200 mln

(-53.5 pct)

Recurring prft 38 mln prft 59 mln loss 190 mln (-36.6 pct) Net

prft 18 mln prft 79 mln loss 210 mln

(-77.0 pct)

EPS prft Y4.42 prft Y18.89 loss Y51.10 Shares 5 mln

5 mln Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Sonocom Co Ltd is a manufacturer of screen printing plates.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

