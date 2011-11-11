BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
APPLIED CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.50 10.09 Operating loss 114 mln prft 30 mln Recurring loss 37 mln prft 41 mln Net loss 2 mln prft 58 mln
NOTE - Applied Co Ltd is a retailer of personal computers and audiovisual equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3020.TK1.
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest