Aug 11 (Reuters) -

SHIBUYA KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

42.50 41.80

(+1.7 pct) (+35.5 pct) Operating loss 696 mln prft 644 mln Recurring loss 47 mln prft 1.05 Net

314 mln 508 mln

(-38.2 pct) EPS

Y11.39 Y18.83 Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Shibuya Kogyo Co Ltd is a major maker of bottling machines.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

