Aug 11 (Reuters) -
SHIBUYA KOGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
42.50 41.80
(+1.7 pct) (+35.5 pct)
Operating loss 696 mln prft 644 mln
Recurring loss 47 mln prft 1.05 Net
314 mln 508 mln
(-38.2 pct) EPS
Y11.39 Y18.83 Annual
div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Shibuya Kogyo Co Ltd is a major maker of bottling
machines.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6340.TK1.