DAISHI BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 41.21 37.93 75.40 (+8.6 pct) (-5.0 pct) (-1.5%) Recurring 10.97 6.17 16.90

(+77.8 pct) (+15.2 pct) (+64.5%) Net 5.97 4.33 9.40 (+37.6 pct) (-9.8 pct) (+53.3%) EPS

Y16.57 Y11.73 Y26.09

Annual div Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50

-Q4 div Y3.50

Y3.50

NOTE - Daishi Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

