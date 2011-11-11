Nov 11 (Reuters) -
DAISHI BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 41.21
37.93 75.40
(+8.6 pct) (-5.0 pct) (-1.5%)
Recurring 10.97 6.17 16.90
(+77.8 pct) (+15.2 pct)
(+64.5%) Net 5.97
4.33 9.40
(+37.6 pct) (-9.8 pct) (+53.3%) EPS
Y16.57 Y11.73 Y26.09
Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y3.50
NOTE - Daishi Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8324.TK1.