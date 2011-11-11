Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ZOA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.92 5.94 13.00 (-0.2 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+3.7%) Operating 29 mln 2 mln 90 mln

(+1090.8 pct) (-21.9 pct) (+12.9%) Recurring 28 mln 2 mln 88 mln (+1292.8 pct) (+17.0 pct) (+11.8%) Net

prft 13 mln loss 22 mln prft 45 mln

(+23.7%)

EPS prft Y663.95 loss Y1,045.90 prft Y2,151.97 Shares 22,965 22,965 Annual div

Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00 -Q4 div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00

NOTE - Zoa Corp markets PC-related products..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

