Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ZOA CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.92
5.94 13.00
(-0.2 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+3.7%)
Operating 29 mln 2 mln 90 mln
(+1090.8 pct) (-21.9 pct)
(+12.9%) Recurring 28 mln
2 mln 88 mln (+1292.8
pct) (+17.0 pct) (+11.8%) Net
prft 13 mln loss 22 mln prft 45 mln
(+23.7%)
EPS prft Y663.95 loss Y1,045.90 prft
Y2,151.97 Shares 22,965
22,965 Annual div
Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00
-Q4 div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00
NOTE - Zoa Corp markets PC-related products..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
