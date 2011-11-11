Nov 11 (Reuters) -

FULLCAST HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 34.32 36.08 41.58

16.46 (-4.9 pct) (-37.0 pct)

(-11.8%) Operating 1.54 1.33 2.34

925 mln

(+15.7 pct)

(+5.0%) Recurring 1.48 1.22 2.36

939 mln

(+21.0 pct)

(+7.2%) Net 2.14 541 mln 1.95

864 mln

(+296.2 pct)

(+15.5%) EPS Y5,567.70 Y1,405.10 Y5,053.73

Y2,244.95 Annual div nil nil nil

-Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil nil

NOTE - Fullcast Holdings Co Ltd is a placement services company.

