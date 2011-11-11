Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
FULLCAST HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 34.32 36.08 41.58
16.46 (-4.9 pct) (-37.0 pct)
(-11.8%) Operating 1.54 1.33 2.34
925 mln
(+15.7 pct)
(+5.0%) Recurring 1.48 1.22 2.36
939 mln
(+21.0 pct)
(+7.2%) Net 2.14 541 mln 1.95
864 mln
(+296.2 pct)
(+15.5%) EPS Y5,567.70 Y1,405.10 Y5,053.73
Y2,244.95 Annual div nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil nil
NOTE - Fullcast Holdings Co Ltd is a placement services company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4848.TK1.
