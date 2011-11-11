Nov 11 (Reuters) -

BANK OF OKINAWA LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 18.59 20.60 35.80 (-9.7 pct) (+5.2 pct) (-11.2%) Recurring 4.39 5.50 8.50

(-20.0 pct) (-7.5 pct) (-10.7%) Net 3.19 2.98 5.10 (+7.0 pct) (-23.5 pct) (+0.9%) EPS

Y153.91 Y142.25 Y246.82

Annual div Y65.00 Y65.00 -Q2 div Y32.50 Y32.50

-Q4 div Y32.50

Y32.50

NOTE - Bank of Okinawa Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

