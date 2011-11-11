Nov 11 (Reuters) -
BANK OF OKINAWA LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 18.59
20.60 35.80
(-9.7 pct) (+5.2 pct) (-11.2%)
Recurring 4.39 5.50 8.50
(-20.0 pct) (-7.5 pct)
(-10.7%) Net 3.19
2.98 5.10
(+7.0 pct) (-23.5 pct) (+0.9%) EPS
Y153.91 Y142.25 Y246.82
Annual div
Y65.00 Y65.00
-Q2 div Y32.50 Y32.50
-Q4 div Y32.50
Y32.50
NOTE - Bank of Okinawa Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
