Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SEIBU ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.34 5.05 15.00 (+25.5 pct) (-7.3 pct) (+20.1%) Operating prft 133 mln loss 128 mln prft 720 mln (+68.4%) Recurring prft 138 mln loss 101 mln prft 740 mln

(+50.3%) Net

prft 36 mln loss 93 mln prft 350 mln

(+55.8%)

EPS prft Y2.61 loss Y6.67 prft Y24.91 Annual div

Y7.50 Y7.50 -Q2 div Y3.75 Y3.75

-Q4 div Y3.75

Y3.75

NOTE - Seibu Electric & Machinery Co Ltd makes machine tools, industrial machinery and electrodischarge machines.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6144.TK1.