Nov 11 (Reuters) -
BANK OF OKINAWA LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 25.27
27.56 48.90
(-8.3 pct) (+3.0 pct) (-9.8%)
Recurring 5.37 6.26 9.50
(-14.2 pct) (-6.4 pct)
(-15.2%) Net 3.48
3.29 5.40
(+5.8 pct) (-23.7 pct) (-7.4%) EPS
Y168.32 Y157.37 Y261.34
Diluted EPS Y168.14 Y157.33
Annual div
Y65.00 Y65.00
-Q2 div Y32.50 Y32.50
-Q4 div Y32.50
Y32.50
NOTE - Bank of Okinawa Ltd is a regional bank.
