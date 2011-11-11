Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SONOCOM CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.00 2.70 Operating loss 200 mln prft 100 mln Recurring loss 190 mln prft 125 mln Net loss 210 mln prft 75 mln
NOTE - Sonocom Co Ltd is a manufacturer of screen printing plates. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7902.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest