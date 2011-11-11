Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SONOCOM CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.00 2.70 Operating loss 200 mln prft 100 mln Recurring loss 190 mln prft 125 mln Net loss 210 mln prft 75 mln

NOTE - Sonocom Co Ltd is a manufacturer of screen printing plates. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7902.TK1.