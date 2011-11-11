Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TAKAKITA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.20 5.20 Operating 330 mln 260 mln Recurring 340 mln 270 mln Net 160 mln 150 mln

NOTE - Takakita Co Ltd is a general maker of agricultural equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6325.TK1.