Oct 11 (Reuters) -

MANI INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 9.46 9.44 10.17

4.92 (+0.2 pct) (+1.6 pct)

(+7.5%) (+5.2%) Operating 3.47 3.55 3.77

1.81 (-2.4 pct) (+3.9 pct)

(+8.8%) (+6.4%) Recurring 3.53 3.59 3.80

1.83 (-1.6 pct) (+3.3 pct)

(+7.6%) (+4.5%) Net 2.02 2.25 2.37

1.14 (-10.0 pct) (+4.2 pct)

(+17.5%) (+6.7%) EPS Y175.81 Y196.94 Y206.39

Y99.49 Diluted EPS Y175.73 Y195.88

Annual div Y60.00 Y90.00 Y62.00 -Q2 div Y30.00 Y60.00 Y31.00 -Q4 div

Y30.00 Y30.00 Y31.00

NOTE - Mani Inc is the full company name.

