BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
42 mln 413 mln 60 mln
(-89.6 pct) (+1.1 pct) Operating loss 132 mln loss 268 mln loss 166 mln Recurring loss 115 mln loss 344 mln loss 150 mln Net loss 152 mln loss 372 mln loss 186 mln EPS loss Y646.14 loss Y2,092.40 loss Y740.51
NOTE - TL Holdings Corporation provides Linux-based computer solutions.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3777.TK1.
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest