FUJIKURA KASEI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 25.89
27.49 53.90
(-5.8 pct) (+22.8 pct) (+2.4%)
Operating 1.14 1.92 3.00
(-40.8 pct) (+324.3 pct)
(-17.4%) Recurring 1.12
1.78 2.90
(-37.2 pct) (+311.9 pct) (-17.0%) Net
503 mln 943 mln 1.50
(-46.7 pct)
(-22.4%) EPS Y15.38
Y28.86 Y45.90 Annual div
Y14.00 Y14.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Fujikura Kasei Co Ltd is a medium-scale synthetic
acrylic resin manufacturer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
