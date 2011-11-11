Nov 11 (Reuters) -
MIYAZAKI BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 22.81
21.25 40.40
(+7.3 pct) (-7.2 pct) (-0.6%)
Recurring 6.54 2.94 6.70
(+122.5 pct) (-54.4 pct)
(-3.9%) Net 4.18
2.24 4.50
(+86.7 pct) (-66.4 pct) (-32.1%) EPS
Y23.70 Y12.69 Y25.54
Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Miyazaki Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8393.TK1.