MIYAZAKI BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 22.81 21.25 40.40 (+7.3 pct) (-7.2 pct) (-0.6%) Recurring 6.54 2.94 6.70

(+122.5 pct) (-54.4 pct)

(-3.9%) Net 4.18 2.24 4.50 (+86.7 pct) (-66.4 pct) (-32.1%) EPS

Y23.70 Y12.69 Y25.54

Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Miyazaki Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

