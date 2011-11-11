Nov 11 (Reuters) -

THE SHIMANE BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.81 3.88 7.72 (-1.8 pct) (-12.2 pct) (-0.7%) Recurring 199 mln 249 mln 920 mln

(-20.0 pct) (-62.2 pct)

(-3.8%) Net 130 mln 148 mln 550 mln (-12.4 pct) (-59.8 pct) (-9.6%) EPS

Y23.40 Y32.01 Y98.93

Annual div Y50.00 Y55.00 -Q2 div Y25.00 Y25.00

-Q4 div Y30.00

Y25.00

NOTE - The Shimane Bank Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

