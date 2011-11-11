Nov 11 (Reuters) -
THE SHIMANE BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.81
3.88 7.72
(-1.8 pct) (-12.2 pct) (-0.7%)
Recurring 199 mln 249 mln 920 mln
(-20.0 pct) (-62.2 pct)
(-3.8%) Net 130 mln
148 mln 550 mln (-12.4
pct) (-59.8 pct) (-9.6%) EPS
Y23.40 Y32.01 Y98.93
Annual div
Y50.00 Y55.00
-Q2 div Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y25.00
NOTE - The Shimane Bank Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7150.TK1.