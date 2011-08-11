UPDATE 1-S.Korea on high alert as 2nd strain of foot-and-mouth disease confirmed
* Seeks to import more vaccines (Recasts with highest alert status, adds comments)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
ICHIKEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 24.00 24.00 Operating 300 mln 300 mln Recurring 550 mln 250 mln Net 300 mln 150 mln
NOTE - Ichiken Co Ltd is a general contractor. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1847.TK1.
* Seeks to import more vaccines (Recasts with highest alert status, adds comments)
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.