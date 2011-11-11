Nov 11 (Reuters) -
MIYAZAKI TAIYO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 7.22
6.89 13.00
(+4.8 pct) (-0.5 pct) (-3.5%)
Recurring 1.58 1.46 2.20
(+8.2 pct)
(+48.0%) Net 1.37
1.00 1.20
(+36.3 pct) (+10.5%) EPS
Y23.86 Y16.86 Y18.86
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Miyazaki Taiyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
