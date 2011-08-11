BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
AQ INTERACTIVE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.74 1.60 3.08 7.80 (+8.9 pct) (+108.9 pct) Operating 276 mln 244 mln 350 mln
1.00 (+13.0 pct)
Recurring 271 mln 221 mln 350 mln 1.00 (+22.6 pct) Net
151 mln 84 mln 200 mln 580 mln
(+78.2 pct)
EPS Y2,777.06 Y1,561.25 Y3,669.39 Y10,641.23 Diluted EPS Y2,776.45 Y1,558.61
NOTE - AQ Interactive Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3838.TK1.
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage:
* Gao Xiangjun entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated individual third party for disposal