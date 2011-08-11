BRIEF-GfK says Michael Dell's stake grows to 10.1 pct
* Says Michael Dell's holding in company has risen to 10.07 percent as of Feb. 7 from 9.8 percent
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
MICRONICS JAPAN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
20.40 17.03 29.00
(+19.8 pct) (+23.9 pct) Operating prft 416 mln loss 708 mln prft 1.40 Recurring prft 344 mln loss 1.01 prft 1.20 Net
prft 217 mln loss 457 mln prft 750 mln EPS prft Y11.14 loss Y23.46 prft Y38.48
NOTE - Micronics Japan Co Ltd is a major maker of semiconductor measuring instruments.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6871.TK1.
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger