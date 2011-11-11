Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ROYAL ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.86 2.15 4.82 (+33.0 pct) (+47.1 pct) (+5.1%) Operating 214 mln 19 mln 361 mln

(+977.7 pct) (+533.5%) Recurring 211 mln 35 mln 380 mln (+503.6 pct) (+463.0%) Net

108 mln 2 mln 344 mln EPS Y25.65 Y0.59 Y80.92

Annual div

Y7.50 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y7.50

NOTE - Royal Electric Co Ltd makes small blowers used in copiers, consumer electronics.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6593.TK1.