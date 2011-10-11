Oct 11 (Reuters) -

HARAKOSAN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 586 mln 4.36 1.73 (-86.6 pct) (-52.8 pct) (-78.9%) Operating loss 138 mln loss 188 mln loss 115 mln

Recurring loss 227 mln loss 356 mln loss 305 mln Net loss 185 mln prft 3.78 loss 200 mln EPS loss Y9.76 prft Y256.95 loss Y12.08 EPS

Y179.85

Annual div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Harakosan Co Ltd is a regional condominium developer.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8894.TK1.