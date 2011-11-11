Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KAMIGUMI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 116.89 107.01 232.70 (+9.2 pct) (+13.4 pct) (+6.0%) Operating 11.83 11.11 23.30

(+6.5 pct) (+19.9 pct)

(+6.2%) Recurring 12.28 11.71 24.50 (+4.9 pct) (+18.7 pct) (+6.3%) Net

6.94 6.42 14.30

(+8.1 pct) (+17.3 pct) (+11.2%) EPS Y26.91 Y24.44 Y55.46 Annual div

Y9.00 Y8.50 -Q4 div Y8.50 Y9.00

NOTE - Kamigumi Co Ltd is a major port transport company.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9364.TK1.