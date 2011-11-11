Nov 11 (Reuters) -

YOKOWO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.20 14.21 27.50 (-7.1 pct) (+15.1 pct) (+1.4%) Operating 310 mln 917 mln 1.05

(-66.1 pct) (+100.2 pct) (-19.6%) Recurring 7 mln 617 mln 670 mln (-98.8 pct) (+179.2 pct) (-29.8%) Net

loss 250 mln prft 484 mln prft 250 mln

(+426.1 pct) (-57.4%) EPS loss Y12.52 prft Y24.24 prft Y12.50 Annual div -Q2 div

Y3.00 Y9.00

NOTE - Yokowo Co Ltd is a maker of communications equipment, including car antennas.

