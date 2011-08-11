Aug 11 (Reuters) -

JAPAN CORPORATE HOUSING SERVICE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.81 2.80 3.14

1.46 (+0.5 pct) (-1.7 pct)

(+11.8%) (+4.6%) Operating 504 mln 516 mln

(-2.2 pct) (+21.5 pct)

Recurring 506 mln 507 mln 430 mln 212 mln

(-0.2 pct) (+21.9 pct) (-13.1%)

(-29.3%) Net 282 mln 273 mln 245 mln

121 mln

(+3.2 pct) (+35.3 pct) (-13.1%)

(-30.4%) EPS Y110.69 Y10,810.73 Y98.62

Y48.70 Annual div Y27.00 Y3,200.00 Y27.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y27.00 Y3,200.00 Y27.00

NOTE - Japan Corporate Housing Service Co Ltd is engaged in company-owned housing administration services..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

