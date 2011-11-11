Nov 11 (Reuters) -

S LINE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 41.00 41.00 Operating 360 mln 528 mln Recurring 450 mln 610 mln Net 165 mln 185 mln

NOTE - S Line Co Ltd is a regional trucking company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9078.TK1.