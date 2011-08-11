Aug 11 (Reuters) -

ISHII TOOL & ENGINEERING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 392 mln 651 mln 1.20 3.35 (-39.7 pct) (+203.4 pct) Operating loss 172 mln prft 38 mln loss 140 mln prft 50 mln Recurring loss 160 mln prft 57 mln loss 120 mln prft 100 mln Net loss 145 mln prft 65 mln loss 125 mln prft 90 mln EPS loss Y18.69 prft Y8.49 loss Y16.08 prft Y11.58

NOTE - Ishii Tool & Engineering Co Ltd is a semiconductor lead assembling maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

