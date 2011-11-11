Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KANSAI URBAN BANKING CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 49.48 54.41 99.00 (-9.0 pct) (+22.3 pct) (-6.3%) Recurring 3.92 3.23 9.00

(+21.3 pct) (+131.2%) Net 3.12 2.30 7.00 (+35.6 pct) (+27.5 pct) (+49.3%) EPS

Y4.24 Y3.13 Y7.40

Annual div Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Kansai Urban Banking Corp is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8545.TK1.