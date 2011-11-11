Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KANSAI URBAN BANKING CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 49.48
54.41 99.00
(-9.0 pct) (+22.3 pct) (-6.3%)
Recurring 3.92 3.23 9.00
(+21.3 pct)
(+131.2%) Net 3.12
2.30 7.00
(+35.6 pct) (+27.5 pct) (+49.3%) EPS
Y4.24 Y3.13 Y7.40
Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Kansai Urban Banking Corp is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
