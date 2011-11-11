Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOBISHIMA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 50.95 55.38 114.00 (-8.0 pct) (+6.8 pct) (-1.6%) Operating loss 584 mln loss 1.42 prft 1.80

Recurring loss 1.01 loss 2.12 prft 700 mln Net loss 1.17 loss 2.26 prft 500 mln EPS loss Y9.70 loss Y18.84 prft Y4.03 Annual div

nil

nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Tobishima Corp is a general contractor strong in large-scale civil engineering projects.

