Nov 11 (Reuters) -
AOMORI BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 21.76
21.01 41.30
(+3.5 pct) (-1.8 pct) (-2.4%)
Recurring 3.64 2.71 6.20
(+34.2 pct) (+205.0 pct)
(+42.5%) Net 1.91
1.42 3.60
(+34.3 pct) (+86.4 pct) (+53.5%) EPS
Y9.18 Y6.76 Y17.34
Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Aomori Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
