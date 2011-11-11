Nov 11 (Reuters) -

AOMORI BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 21.76 21.01 41.30 (+3.5 pct) (-1.8 pct) (-2.4%) Recurring 3.64 2.71 6.20

(+34.2 pct) (+205.0 pct) (+42.5%) Net 1.91 1.42 3.60 (+34.3 pct) (+86.4 pct) (+53.5%) EPS

Y9.18 Y6.76 Y17.34

Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Aomori Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

