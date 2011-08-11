Aug 11 (Reuters) -
HAMAI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.18
1.56 3.00 8.00
(-24.9 pct) (+162.1 pct)
Operating loss 80 mln prft 103 mln prft 255 mln
prft 680 mln
Recurring loss 91 mln prft 97 mln prft 230 mln
prft 620 mln
Net loss 42 mln prft 34 mln prft 140 mln
prft 370 mln
EPS loss Y1.31 prft Y1.06 prft Y4.31
prft Y11.40
NOTE - Hamai Co Ltd is a machine tool maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
