Aug 11 (Reuters) -

HAMAI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.18 1.56 3.00 8.00 (-24.9 pct) (+162.1 pct) Operating loss 80 mln prft 103 mln prft 255 mln prft 680 mln Recurring loss 91 mln prft 97 mln prft 230 mln prft 620 mln Net loss 42 mln prft 34 mln prft 140 mln prft 370 mln EPS loss Y1.31 prft Y1.06 prft Y4.31 prft Y11.40

NOTE - Hamai Co Ltd is a machine tool maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

