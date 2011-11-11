Nov 11 (Reuters) -
BANK OF RYUKYUS LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 19.56
18.87 38.50
(+3.6 pct) (-3.7 pct) (+1.8%)
Recurring 3.51 2.82 7.00
(+24.7 pct) (-28.1 pct)
(+20.8%) Net 1.97
2.44 4.30
(-19.0 pct) (-11.7 pct) (+2.3%) EPS
Y50.90 Y62.08 Y111.02
Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y8.00
-Q4 div Y22.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Bank of Ryukyus Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8399.TK1.