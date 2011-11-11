Nov 11 (Reuters) -

BANK OF RYUKYUS LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 19.56 18.87 38.50 (+3.6 pct) (-3.7 pct) (+1.8%) Recurring 3.51 2.82 7.00

(+24.7 pct) (-28.1 pct) (+20.8%) Net 1.97 2.44 4.30 (-19.0 pct) (-11.7 pct) (+2.3%) EPS

Y50.90 Y62.08 Y111.02

Annual div Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y8.00

-Q4 div Y22.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Bank of Ryukyus Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

