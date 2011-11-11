Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOTOKU ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.80 13.00 Operating loss 204 mln loss 100 mln Recurring loss 325 mln loss 300 mln Net loss 1.11 loss 1.15 NOTE - Totoku Electric Co Ltd makes electronic machinery and parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5807.TK1.