BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SHIN-HOKOKU STEEL CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
3.39 2.59 4.30
(+30.5 pct) (+86.2 pct) Operating prft 239 mln loss 156 mln prft 315 mln Recurring prft 259 mln loss 152 mln prft 345 mln Net prft 373 mln loss 148 mln prft 475 mln EPS prft Y117.99 loss Y46.84 prft Y150.45
NOTE - Shin-Hokoku Steel Corp is a leading maker of cast steel products for blast furnaces.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5542.TK1.
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest