UPDATE 9-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TAKAHASHI CURTAIN WALL CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
4.82 6.00 7.80
(-19.7 pct) (-38.7 pct) Operating loss 491 mln loss 106 mln loss 455 mln Recurring loss 494 mln loss 172 mln loss 460 mln Net loss 1.66 loss 117 mln loss 1.63 EPS loss Y189.93 loss Y13.25 loss Y187.07
NOTE - Takahashi Curtain Wall Corp manufactures precast concrete curtain walls.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1994.TK1.
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.