TOYO ENGINEERING CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 62.09 76.84 180.00 (-19.2 pct) (-15.3 pct) (+15.6%) Operating 2.50 2.24 5.00

(+11.6 pct) (-56.9 pct) (-26.6%) Recurring 1.87 2.54 4.00 (-26.6 pct) (-61.9 pct) (-43.0%) Net

1.51 1.16 2.70

(+29.9 pct) (-69.1 pct) (-28.4%) EPS Y7.86 Y6.05 Y14.07 Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Toyo Engineering Corp is a major plant engineering comany.

