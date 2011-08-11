UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
DAI NIPPON TORYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.07 16.18 34.50 71.00 (-0.7 pct) (+3.0 pct) Operating 230 mln 258 mln 800 mln
2.30 (-10.9 pct)
Recurring 158 mln 90 mln 500 mln 1.50 (+175.5 pct) Net
prft 33 mln loss 199 mln prft 200 mln prft 700 mln EPS prft Y0.22 loss Y1.34 prft Y1.35
prft Y4.71
NOTE - Dai Nippon Toryo Co Ltd is a paint maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4611.TK1.
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors