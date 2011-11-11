Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HIROSHIMA BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 64.02
72.39 128.00
(-11.6 pct) (+7.1 pct) (-11.8%)
Recurring 12.77 12.50 27.60
(+2.1 pct) (+44.5 pct)
(+11.9%) Net 7.73
7.11 16.10
(+8.8 pct) (+40.4 pct) (+16.9%) EPS
Y12.53 Y11.52 Y26.06
Diluted EPS Y12.52 Y11.52
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Hiroshima Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
