Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DAIWA INDUSTRIES LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

21.06 21.82 26.03

(-3.5 pct) (-2.8 pct) Operating 4.22 4.73 3.94

(-10.7 pct) (-13.2 pct) Recurring 4.31 4.79 4.03

(-10.0 pct) (-12.7 pct) Net

2.90 3.17 2.39

(-8.4 pct) (-20.7 pct) EPS

Y56.48 Y61.61 Y46.50

NOTE - Daiwa Industries Ltd is a manufacturer of freezers and refrigerators for liquor stores.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6459.TK1.